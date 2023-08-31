Profund Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $287.18 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

