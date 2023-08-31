ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 294,948 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1,667.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,948 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $36,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

WLK stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

