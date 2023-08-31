ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 67,926 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,462,000 after buying an additional 72,838 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,018,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,968,000 after buying an additional 124,302 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $192.70 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

