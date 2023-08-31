ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $30,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

