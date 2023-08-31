ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Align Technology worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $370.86 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

