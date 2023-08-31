ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,651 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Williams-Sonoma worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

