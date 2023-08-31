ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $695.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $703.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

