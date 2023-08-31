ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.72 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Commerce Bancshares worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

