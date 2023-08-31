ProShare Advisors LLC Has $36.33 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,409 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $36,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

