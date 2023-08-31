ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $241.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $242.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

