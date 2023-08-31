ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $35,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.