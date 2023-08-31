ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 20,607 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $178.24.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

