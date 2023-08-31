ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 33,469 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Old Republic International worth $35,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

