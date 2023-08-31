ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 51,603 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.