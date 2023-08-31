Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.
Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $7.83.
PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
