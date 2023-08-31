Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,675. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.