Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,630 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,630 ($20.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.04) to GBX 1,440 ($18.15) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.54) to GBX 1,540 ($19.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.44) to GBX 1,510 ($19.03) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,575 ($19.85) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,485.83.

Prudential Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Shares of PUK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 491,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,246. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

