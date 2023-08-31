PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,093,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.18% of PulteGroup worth $413,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

