Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 4,604,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,289. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

