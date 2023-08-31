PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at TD Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

PVH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. 245,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PVH by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

