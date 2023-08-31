PVH (NYSE:PVH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

