PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.35-$10.35 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 1.9 %

PVH stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

