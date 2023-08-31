PVH’s (PVH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.61.

PVH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,742. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

