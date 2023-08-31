Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Insider Stephen Grocott Buys 322,580 Shares

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Grocott bought 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.96 ($12,903.20).

Queensland Pacific Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 8.40.

About Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited focuses on the production of metals for the emerging lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle sector. The company produces nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, alumina, and hematite. It owns 100% interests in the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub project located in northern Queensland.

