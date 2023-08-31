Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Radio Caca has a market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003070 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

