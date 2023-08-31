RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up to $33.01

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $34.03. RadNet shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 17,395 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,418.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,234,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

