Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Down 0.9%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 5,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Rafael Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.64.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
