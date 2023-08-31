Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Down 0.9%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 5,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rafael by 927.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rafael by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

