Rathbones Group PLC Buys 1,510 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average is $214.48. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

