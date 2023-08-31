Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CCJ opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

