Rathbones Group PLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

ADM stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.