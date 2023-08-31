Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,554,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $29.53 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

