RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Up 1.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €696.50 ($757.07) and last traded at €692.00 ($752.17). Approximately 4,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €680.50 ($739.67).
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €659.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €636.56.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
