Raymond James Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $60.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

