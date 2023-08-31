RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stake Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RB Global were worth $35,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,861. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, Director Erik Olsson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik Olsson purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,411 shares of company stock worth $313,870 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

