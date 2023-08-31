RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Steven H. Kaplan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $230.00 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

