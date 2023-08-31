RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $622.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RICK shares. Noble Financial reduced their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

