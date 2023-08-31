REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of REE stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REE Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

