Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Up 2.8%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. 2,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.