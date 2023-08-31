Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Insider Ashley Hall Sells 15,625 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

RPHM stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.