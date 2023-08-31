Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avnet (AVT)

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2023 – Avnet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Avnet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 512,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avnet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

