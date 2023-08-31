Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avnet (AVT)

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/23/2023 – Avnet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 512,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
