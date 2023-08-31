Reviewing Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) & American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Free Report) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yduqs Participações alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yduqs Participações and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yduqs Participações N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Public Education $598.88 million 0.16 -$114.99 million ($3.86) -1.36

Analyst Ratings

Yduqs Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Public Education.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yduqs Participações and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yduqs Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Yduqs Participações.

Profitability

This table compares Yduqs Participações and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yduqs Participações N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -11.23% -5.16% -2.47%

About Yduqs Participações

(Get Free Report)

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Yduqs Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yduqs Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.