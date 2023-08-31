REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

REX American Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE REX opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $664.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $84,707.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 88.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REX. StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on REX American Resources from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

