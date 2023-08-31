Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 160,594 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other news, Director Vikram Malik purchased 174,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,296,505.47. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 275,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Evolus had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

