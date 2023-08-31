Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after acquiring an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $498,720 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.85. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

