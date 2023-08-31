Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of Liquidity Services worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $196,419.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,298.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $243,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

LQDT opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $572.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

