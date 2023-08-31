Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

