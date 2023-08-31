Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 162.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 49,273 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 287.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of SMLR opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

