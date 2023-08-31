Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $758.69 million, a P/E ratio of 427.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 193.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

