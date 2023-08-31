Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Raised to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,587. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

