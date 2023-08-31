Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 7.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 20,654,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,916,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

